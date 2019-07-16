Taika Waititi is returning to direct ‘Thor 4’

The 'What We Do In The Shadows' man will be at the helm once again

Taika Waititi is set to return to direct the next Thor film.

The man behind What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople has inked a deal to write and direct a follow-up to his 2017 smash Thor: Ragnarok, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No official title or release date has been set for the sequel but it has apparently resulted in Waititi’s other project, the anime Akira, being put on hold.

Thor was last seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame on board the Guardians Of The Galaxy’s ship. He is likely to also make an appearance in the Star Lord-led franchise’s third installment.

Waititi made an appearance in the last Avengers film and Thor: Ragnarok as the character Korg.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have sparked excitement among Marvel fans after recently teasing a new announcement.

The sibling duo tweeted a cryptic teaser video with the date “07/19/19”, which happens to be the same day as their upcoming San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The mysterious clip features the date in bold yellow lettering while audio from a previous panel in which they treated the audience to Infinity War footage is heard playing in the background.

While the pair have already confirmed that they won’t be directing another Marvel movie at this stage in time, fans have suggested they could instead be making an announcement about the MCU’s Phase 4.