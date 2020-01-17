Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct next ‘Star Wars’ film

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi is reportedly in talks to direct the next Star Wars film.

The Rise Of Skywalker only came out last month, but talks are already underway regarding the next film in the franchise.

The original plan for the next films was to recruit Game of Thrones showrunners David Wenioff and D.B. Weiss, but they stepped down in October after penning an overall deal with Netflix.

Waititi has already had experience of the Star Wars universe, directing the final episode of season one of Disney+ spin-off show The Mandalorian, and The Hollywood Reporter now reveals that he’s been approached to helm the next Star Wars film.

The report goes on to say that it’s unclear whether Waititi’s prospective Star Wars film is related to the future project involving Marvel president Kevin Feige.

Taika Waititi is currently working on Thor: Love And Thunder, the follow-up to his lauded Thor: Ragnarok.

His latest outing came in the form of Jojo Rabbit, a film that NME said saw Waititi’s “hot streak continue”.

The review continued: “Fans of Waititi’s whimsy will find much to admire in Jojo Rabbit –yet another mirth-inducing concoction that keeps the filmmaker’s career on an upward trajectory. How long can he keep it going?”

The Rise Of Skywalker, meanwhile, recently passed the $1 billion dollar mark at the box office, creeping up on the $1.3bn picked up by 2017’s The Last Jedi.