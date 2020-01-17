News Film News

Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct next ‘Star Wars’ film

The 'Jojo Rabbit' man could come in after 'Game of Thrones' bosses stepped down from the role.

Will Richards
Star Wars
Taika Waititi. Credit: Getty Images

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi is reportedly in talks to direct the next Star Wars film.

The Rise Of Skywalker only came out last month, but talks are already underway regarding the next film in the franchise.

The original plan for the next films was to recruit Game of Thrones showrunners David Wenioff and D.B. Weiss, but they stepped down in October after penning an overall deal with Netflix.

Advertisement

Waititi has already had experience of the Star Wars universe, directing the final episode of season one of Disney+ spin-off show The Mandalorian, and The Hollywood Reporter now reveals that he’s been approached to helm the next Star Wars film.

Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker
Daisy Ridley as Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’. Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney

The report goes on to say that it’s unclear whether Waititi’s prospective Star Wars film is related to the future project involving Marvel president Kevin Feige.

Taika Waititi is currently working on Thor: Love And Thunder, the follow-up to his lauded Thor: Ragnarok.

His latest outing came in the form of Jojo Rabbit, a film that NME said saw Waititi’s “hot streak continue”.

Advertisement

The review continued: “Fans of Waititi’s whimsy will find much to admire in Jojo Rabbit –yet another mirth-inducing concoction that keeps the filmmaker’s career on an upward trajectory. How long can he keep it going?”

The Rise Of Skywalker, meanwhile, recently passed the $1 billion dollar mark at the box office, creeping up on the $1.3bn picked up by 2017’s The Last Jedi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Wolf Alice to “start recording new album next month,” says label manager

Andrew Trendell -
“I feel like this is going to be a great expression"
Read more
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
NME Radar

PVA: Collective joy with London’s most danceable new band

Luke Cartledge -
The much-hyped trio look set to be the party band we've all been waiting for
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.