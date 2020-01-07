Taika Waititi shares Auschwitz survivors’ daughter’s reaction to ‘Jojo Rabbit’

At the 77th Golden Globes, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi shared the reaction of a viewer whose parents were in Auschwitz in a red carpet interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Someone whose parents were in one of the camps in Auschwitz said to me after a screening, ‘I know this can be a confrontational film for a lot of people but my parents would have loved it. The humour is right up their alley, there’s a lot to be said with this film and it’s a very important film.’”

The director continued: “Coming from people like that, she wasn’t a celebrity, she wasn’t a critic, she was a real person. Whenever I hear things like that, or when someone says ‘I took my 14-year-old kid to see it and it’s their favourite film and they were crying afterwards’ that makes it all worthwhile for me and it reminds me that is an important film.”

Watch the full video below:

Jojo Rabbit tells the story of a young boy growing up in WWII Germany as part of the Hitler Youth, whose life is thrown into disarray when he discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis plays the title character, while Waititi himself stars as Jojo’s imaginary best friend Adolf.

The film has received polarising reviews, while NME’s Greg Wetherall praised the film: “Fans of Waititi’s whimsy will find much to admire in Jojo Rabbit – yet another mirth-inducing concoction that keeps the filmmaker’s career on an upward trajectory.”

Jojo Rabbit was released in UK cinemas on 1 January 2020