Taika Waititi spreads Christmas cheer with his new Coca-Cola advert

Coca-Cola’s 2020 Christmas advertisement, directed by Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, debuted earlier this week.

The Oscar-winning director, writer and actor is perhaps best known for his films Jojo Rabbit, What We Do In The Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi’s commercial carries the tagline “This Christmas, give something only you can give” and follows a father’s quest to deliver his daughter’s letter to Santa. Watch it below.

Advertisement

The advert will reportedly begin airing in the United Kingdom from December. It will also be screened in 91 other countries across the world.

The release coincides with news that Coca-Cola will not run its annual festive truck tour of the UK this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, Taika Waititi has had a productive 2020. The filmmaker began the year by picking up the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his film Jojo Rabbit.

In May, it was confirmed that Waititi would direct and co-write a new Star Wars film, following months of speculation.

Advertisement

The as-yet-untitled film will be the first in the series since The Rise of Skywalker hit screens in 2019. Waititi is no stranger to the franchise, having directed the season finale of The Mandalorian’s first series.

In June, Waititi and his production company, Piki Films, signed on to produce three film and TV projects which will aim to foreground Indigenous voices.

“What’s important to us is making sure that every cast choice is driven by our ethos of authentic voices and making sure that those are championed,” a spokesperson for the company said at the time.