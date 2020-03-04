Watch Taika Waititi star as cult leader in new ‘Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss’ trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming film Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss sees Taika Waititi’s portray a suicidal cult leader – watch it out below.

The Kiwi director and actor, who most recently starred in and helmed Jojo Rabbit, appears in the dark comedy which is due for release in the US this coming Friday (March 6).

Originally screened during 2018’s Tribeca Film Festival, the movie focuses on a young couple whose Los Angeles apartment becomes of high interest to suicidal cultists.

“Why do you think the rent is so cheap?” Claire (played by Kate Micucci) asks her boyfriend Paul (Sam Huntington) early in the trailer.

We then see a number of strangers breaking into the flat in an attempt to brutally take their own lives in the couple’s bath. Later, it’s explained to the horrified occupants that “from time to time, members of a deranged cult break and enter in order to commit self-murder.”

The troubled individuals had been summoned to the apartment by suicide cult leader Storsh (Waititi), who had previously taken his own life in the same manner.

In the clip, we see Waititi appear in various flashbacks and supernatural visions. Watch above.

An official synopsis states that “unable to afford another move, Claire and Paul find themselves inexplicably drawn into the movement, all the while navigating the inquiries of an unconventional detective (Dan Harmon) obsessed with selling a screenplay based on his own life.”

Other stars include Rhea Seehorn, Mark McKinney, Brian Posehn, Maria Bamford, Josh Brener, Mindy Sterling, Dana Gould and more.