Taika Waititi is still planning to make a live-action ‘Akira’ movie

The Leonardo DiCaprio-produced remake was given a release date back in May

Taika Waititi is still planning on directing the long-awaited live-action remake of Akira.

The film was given a release date of May 21, 2020 earlier this year.

The new remake of the 1988 anime classic, which is set to be produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, will be set in 2060 Tokyo.

The Warner Bros. film has been in the works for a staggering 17 years, and Thor director Waititi says that, despite delays in shooting, he is still planning on helming the film.

“Unfortunately, the timing with Akira, because we’ve been working really hard on the script, we had to keep pushing the start date for the shoot,” he revealed to IGN.

“We ended up having to push it a couple weeks too far, which actually ate into the Thor schedule, because they were very close together. And that got pushed again and again, and it just got too far into the Thor schedule to be able to make it work.”

Waititi continued: “And my first commitment was to Marvel to make that film, so now I’ve kind of had to take Akira and sort of shift it around to the tail-end of Thor and move it down a couple of years.”

Taika Waititi recently waded in on the controversy around Martin Scorsese’s comments about Marvel cinema, saying: “Of course it’s cinema! It’s at the movies. It’s in cinemas…”