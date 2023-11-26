Taika Waititi suggests ‘Our Flag Means Death’ season two is the last

Director Taika Waititi has suggested that season two of Our Flag Means Death will be the last.

Speaking to Consequence, Waititi said that the second season of the pirate comedy felt like a “natural end” to the story of the show’s main characters Ed and Steve.

He continued: “Just because I feel like, you know, they’ve been through so much and then wind up in that nice place at a happy ending.”

Waititi went on to describe Our Flag Means Death as “a really special show,” adding that “I love the show so much and maybe it can survive without Rhys and I. Maybe, I don’t know. I do I think the character of Blackbeard is something I’m really proud of.”

He added: “I don’t want it to feel like Rambo III suddenly, you know, when you’re like, ‘Oh man, they have to leave their idyllic life again.’”

Earlier this month, Waititi said that he “won’t be involved” in a potential fifth Thor film.

Speaking to Business Insider, the director – who helmed 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder – was asked if he’d once again be in the director’s chair for a possible fifth Thormovie, which hasn’t officially been confirmed at Marvel.

Waititi said that he wasn’t sure if a new Thor film was in the works at all, suggesting that rumours of its development were false: “I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate. I know that I won’t be involved.”

He went on to explain that his absence from the project is merely due to a packed schedule that might be too long of a wait for Marvel. Over the next few years, Waitit will be working on an adaptation of the graphic novel The Incal, a movie set in the Star Wars universe, and an adaptation of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel Klara And The Sun.

“I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for. So that’s six, seven years gone. I’d imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that,” Waititi shared.

In a four-star review of Love and Thunder, NME wrote: “Credit Waititi and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who ensure Love and Thunder builds to something more profound than simply another hero/villain showdown.”

“Parenthood, relationships, responsibility, and mortality all come into play as Thor, well, grows up. Best of all, like Ragnarok before it, it’s tremendously entertaining.”