Taika Waititi to adapt Alejandro Jodorowsky graphic novel ‘The Incal’

Taika Waititi is set to helm a feature-length adaption of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s lauded graphic novel The Incal.

The original 1970s book – which is the first in a series – is a collaboration between the cult author and filmmaker and late artist Moebius. Waititi said that he got the blessing of the former via Zoom before embarking on the project.

“The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long,” Waititi said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do so.”

Waititi will co-write the script with his What We Do In The Shadows collaborator Jermaine Clement, and Ghost Team‘s Peter Warren. A first draft of the script is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Jodorowsky said via his own statement: “When Humanoids’ CEO Fabrice Giger introduced me to Taika Waititi’s work, it became obvious to me that he was the one. I fully trust Taika’s creativity to give The Incal a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions.”

Waititi’s next Marvel entry, Thor: Love And Thunder, will hit cinemas in July 2022.

“I’ve done some crazy shit in my life. I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” he told Empire about the film.

“It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? ‘These people.’ What are you going to call it? ‘Love And Thunder.’ I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”