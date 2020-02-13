Taika Waititi wants to explore Valkyrie’s queerness in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi has expressed his desire to give Valkyrie a queer storyline in the new film.

A storyline of a similar type was shot for 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but eventually cut from the final edit.

It was then revealed by Valkyrie actor Tessa Thompson last year that her character is bisexual, after she was accused of being a “typical sexless Marvel tomboy”, and Waititi has now said that he would love the chance to bring that side of her character into the new film.

“The IP (intellectual property) is not mine,” Waititi told Variety. “But with the actors, I feel whatever makes them comfortable – whether they feel like there’s a natural choice, or a natural way for that character to go – then I’m pretty supportive. If Tessa wanted to do that, I’m in.”

The comments come after Thompson said last year that she has always played Valkyrie as a bisexual woman.

“In the canon, yeah, she is bisexual. You see her with both women and men, so that was my intention in playing her,” she said.

Marvel have also hinted that more LGBTQ+ heroes might be on the way in the cinematic universe.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said in 2018 that he’s keen for more representation in the movies. He acknowledged that there is at least one existing character within the MCU that identifies within the spectrum, while also confirming that there are developments for a new character that identifies as LGBTQ+.

“[We have] both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen,” he said.