The first look at Alan Moore’s new film The Show is here – check out the trailer below.

Moore, who created Watchmen, V For Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, has penned the script for a new mystery starring Tom Burke, directed by Mitch Jenkins.

The synopsis for The Show reads: “Fletcher Dennis (Tom Burke), a man of many talents, passports, and identities, arrives in Northampton – a strange and haunted town in the heart of England, as dangerous as he is.”

Watch the first trailer here:

The synopsis continues: “On a mission to locate a stolen artefact for his menacing client, Fletcher finds himself entangled in a twilight world populated with vampires, sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, noir private eyes, and masked avengers.

“He quickly sinks into a bizarre and delirious black hole, that is hidden just beneath the surface of this seemingly quiet town. Soon enough Fletcher discovers that dreams and reality have been blurred and there might no longer be a real world to go back to…”

The song in the background of the trailer is ‘Bloodrush’, written for the film’s original score courtesy of producer Andrew Broder, featuring vocals from Denzel Curry.

The Show is set to premiere at the Sitges Film Festival on October 12, and was part of the official 2020 selection for SXSW earlier this year.

The film is then expected to be released in UK cinemas at some point in 2021.