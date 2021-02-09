Take a first look inside the upcoming Studio Ghibli theme park

A first look at the forthcoming new Studio Ghibli theme park has been revealed.

The much-loved Japanese film studio confirmed last year that its theme park, which was first announced back in 2017, is now slated to open in autumn 2022.

Set to be located at the Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture in Japan, the Ghibli theme park is still currently under construction – but two new images made by the team behind the park have emerged this month.

One of the concept images shows the Ghibli team’s plans for a replica of Howl’s eponymous castle from Howl’s Moving Castle, which Tokyo Shimbun notes will be as high as a four-to-five-storey building.

Ghibli Park will be opened 2022 in Aichi Prefecture. Howl's Castle and Irontown of Princess Mononoke will be reporduced !! pic.twitter.com/twPxz61CvR — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) February 4, 2021

Another new image is a piece of concept art for the ‘Princess Mononoke Village’ area, which is based on the 1997 animated film Princess Mononoke.

The park is set to be split into five areas based on the studio’s acclaimed films: ‘Witch Valley’, ‘Princess Mononoke Village’, ‘Ghibli’s Giant Warehouse’, ‘Dondoko Forest’ and ‘Springtime of Life Hill’ (via Kotaku).

The latest Studio Ghibli film, Earwig and the Witch, has not yet received a UK release date.

Last week, Hayao Miyazaki’s son Goro explained that his father came out of retirement to direct more films “in order to live”.

Miyazaki had announced his retirement in 2013, but Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki announced in October 2017 that he would be returning to make a new film for his grandson.