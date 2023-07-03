‘Take Care Of Maya’ viewers in tears over “heartbreaking” voice recordings from Maya’s mum

Take Care Of Maya viewers have been left in tears over the documentary’s emotional conclusion.

Directed by Henry Roosevelt, the Netflix documentary follows the story of Maya Kowalski, who was rushed to hospital, aged 10, in Florida with crippling stomach pain. Her symptoms were later connected to the rare neurological condition Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (known as CRPS).

During the hospital visit, Maya was separated from her parents for over three months after her mother, Beata, was accused of child abuse due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder in which a caregiver fakes or causes symptoms to make a child look sick.

Beata had to complete a court-ordered psychological evaluation. She was later determined to not have an illness, but died by suicide 87 days after she had been separated from her daughter.

In a note, Beata wrote: “I no longer can take the pain being away from Maya and being treated like a criminal. I cannot watch my daughter suffer in pain and keep getting worse.”

Voice recordings from Beata are played at the end of the documentary, which have struck a particularly emotional chord with viewers.

“These voice recordings of Beata to Maya at the end are heartbreaking,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “The end of Take Care Of Maya broke me. This is why I keep every voice note and voicemail. Hearing the recordings of Beata repeatedly telling Maya she loves her made my heart break.”

The end of Take Care of Maya broke me. This is why I keep every voice note and voicemail. Hearing the recordings of Beata repeatedly telling Maya she loves her made my heart break. — Tyra ♥ (@HayleyMfPetals) June 22, 2023

These voice recordings of Beata to Maya at the end are heartbreaking 💔 #TakeCareOfMaya — ♡ʙᴀɴᴀɴᴀ♡ (@Bri_Nischelle) June 21, 2023

The story that Take Care of Maya is based on was terrifying, but hearing Beata’s voice agonizing over her daughter hits in such a primal way if you are a person with a uterus and vagina hole that a baby grew in and came out of. No one gets to qualify that without that being first — Marisa Miller (@onlyonemarisa) June 19, 2023

Watching ‘Take Care of Maya’. Tears. For Beata. For Maya. For their family. The system and these hypocritical witches deserve to be punished. Disgusting human beings. DISGUSTING. My anger. 🤬 #TakeCareOfMaya pic.twitter.com/EhxP77o8sJ — ༄🇳🇿 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐢 🇳🇿༄ (@Niki44) July 2, 2023

I just watched Take Care of Maya & I am broken. CPS constantly fails families but I have never seen them fail a family like this. Beata Kowalski deserved better. Maya Kowalski deserved better. Jack & Kyle Kowalski deserved better. And God I hope they get some closure in September — mo (@midwestmommma) June 23, 2023

The Kowalski family, including Maya’s father Jack and her younger brother Kyle, have filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. A trial is expected to start in September.

Maya, now 17, recently gave an update on her health prior to the documentary. “I do my best to push through,” Maya told People. “I’ve already missed a lot, so I want to make the most of life now.”

Take Care Of Maya is available to stream on Netflix.

