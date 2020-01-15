Tarantino reveals who his favourite actor is – and he hasn’t cast him before

Quentin Tarantino spoke of his favourite young actor working in Hollywood today on an episode of The Rewatchables.

Reviewing the 2010 film Unstoppable, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood director praised one of the central performances at length.

“I think one of the things that’s exciting about the movie is I am a huge Chris Pine fan,” Tarantino said. The film stars Pine opposite Denzel Washington, and focuses on an unstoppable freight train.

“Now, to me, of the actors of his age, he’s hands down my favourite – of that group, of that era, of those guys,” the director added.

Pine made his breakout with his role as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series, which ran from 2009 to 2016. But Tarantino still names Unstoppable as a crucial point for the actor.

“I think a case can be made that Pine hasn’t taken the next big leap from Unstoppable,” Tarantino explained. “Frankly, to tell you the truth, he’s been good in other movies [but] he hasn’t had that.”

Pine has never starred in one of Tarantino’s films before – but it’s looking like this could change if the time, place, and story allowed.

“I’m the biggest fan of him,” Tarantino said, “So if I had the right part, I would – I’d like to.”

The filmmaker’s latest film Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood won the Golden Globe for Best Film (Musical or Comedy) and Best Screenplay.

It is currently up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor – both supporting and leading – for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.