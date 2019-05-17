“Our movie is a different animal”: Taron Egerton addresses ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ comparisons

He also appeared to take a subtle dig at Bryan Singer.

Taron Egerton has gone on record to address comparisons between Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and his new movie, the Elton John musical Rocketman.

Admitting that he was flattered by the comparisons, Egerton (who plays Elton John in the movie) said during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night (May 16) that he was “proud that we’re mentioned in the same breath.”

He added: “[Bohemian Rapsody] has been such a phenomenon, and rightly so. I can’t remember who did that, who finished it off.”

Referring to Bryan Singer, Egerton seemed to take a subtle dig at the director after he was fired from the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. He was then replaced by Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher.

“Our movie is a different animal,” Egerton continued. “Our movie is a musical. It requires an actor who can sing in the lead role. For a biopic, that’s not necessary. I’m very grateful that people compare us. Hopefully, it shows that there’s an appetite for movies [like this]. However, that movie is a unicorn.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Appearing at the press conference alongside Fletcher and his Rocketman co-stars – Bryce Dallas Howard (who plays John’s mother) and Richard Madden (the singer’s ex-boyfriend/manager) – Egerton admitted that he had unlimited access to John, meaning he could ask him questions whenever he wanted.

“I was able to spend a lot of time with him and talk to him about everything,” Egerton said. “He’s allowed me to get to know him away from the pomp and ceremony of his life. And being able to get under his skin in that way was really helpful.”

Meanwhile, Elton John has released new track ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ – and it sees him joining forces with the man who is bringing his life to the silver screen.

The upbeat track, which features vocals from Egerton, is taken from the soundtrack to Rocketman, the story of Elton John’s life which hits cinemas next week.