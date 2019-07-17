Taron Egerton is being tipped to be the next Wolverine

The British actor may need to get his claws out soon

Taron Egerton has been tipped to replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine by a high-profile Marvel writer.

Jackman bid farewell to the Marvel character with 2017’s Logan, although he also appeared as the character in Deadpool 2 last year. He’d played the superhero since 2000’s X-Men.

Renowned comic book writer Mark Millar has now claimed on Twitter that Egerton, who played Elton John in this year’s biopic Rocketman and is also known for his role as Eggsy in the Kingsman franchise, will now replace him.

The tweet is especially intriguing because Millar has such a strong connection with Marvel, having created two of the studio’s biggest-selling graphic novels in Wolverine: Old Man Logan and Civil War.

Egerton’s star is very much on the rise right now after critics praised his performance as Elton John in Rocketman. In a five-star review of the film, NME’s Olly Richards said: “The entire cast throw themselves in with gusto, but none more than Egerton.

“He’s a powerful singer and can swell to match John’s huge personality, while also quietening everything for some really moving scenes of despair and hurt. Watching him bounce on stage covered in a rainbow of feathers, you see an actor who knows he’s found his moment.”

However, the actor recently downplayed rumours he could replace Jackman as Wolverine. In an interview with Heart FM, Egerton said: “As far as I’m aware it’s unfounded. I don’t know if I’m quite grisly enough. I mean if the people at Marvel think I am, then great, let’s go.

“But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.”