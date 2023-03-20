Taron Egerton responds to James Bond rumours

Taron Egerton has responded to rumours he could take on the role of James Bond, saying that he doesn’t think he’s “the right choice for it”.

The actor initially rose to fame in the Bond-like franchise Kingsman, though with the departure of Daniel Craig as 007 Egerton’s name has been in the mix of potential actors who could take over.

“I don’t think I’m the right choice for it,” the star told The Daily Telegraph. “You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that’s something that I am still striving for. I’ve always struggled with my weight.”

Advertisement

Egerton revealed that he considers the body preparation needed whenever he takes on a role, adding that Bond “is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I’m sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it’s a 15-year commitment”.

The star added: “It’s sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls.”

Other stars whose names have been in the mix as the next Bond are Lucien Laviscount and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with the latter responding recently to the speculation in a chat with Vanity Fair.

“You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate,” he said. “You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world.”