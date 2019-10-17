‘Tarzan’ star Ron Ely’s wife reportedly stabbed to death by their 30 year-old son

Police were called to the family's California home on Tuesday evening (October 15)

The wife of Tarzan star Ron Ely has reportedly been stabbed to death by the couple’s 30 year-old son at their California home.

Police officers were called to the Santa Barbara home and found Valerie Lundeen Ely with “multiple stab wounds”.

“At 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, 15 October, 2019, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the home of actor Ron Ely,” the county sheriff’s office confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. “Upon arrival, deputies contacted Ron Ely and discovered his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the home.”

Authorities have since said that they found the pair’s 30-year-old son Cameron Ely outside the home, before deeming him a threat and shooting him dead.

Ron Ely was reportedly unhurt in the situation, but the sheriff’s office reported that an elderly man in the home was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A statement has been made by the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s department, which says: “Deputies searched the residence and surrounding area for Cameron Ely.

“During the search, the suspect was located outside the home.

“He posed a threat and in response four deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him.”

The statement continued: “The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting criminal, coroner’s, and administrative investigations of this incident. Autopsies of both the victim and the suspect are pending. The names of the involved deputies will be released at a later date.”