Tatiana Maslany has denied recent reports that she’s been cast as the new She-Hulk.

Last month, it was reportedly confirmed that the Orphan Black star would take on the role for Marvel‘s new series at Disney+.

In a new interview with The Sudbury Star, Maslany said that the news of her casting was taken out of context, and that she hasn’t in fact been cast in the role.

Advertisement

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” Maslany said.

“I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.

“I don’t know how these things get – I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

After the report was released, Mark Ruffalo appeared to confirm the news, sharing the report and adding: “Welcome to the family, cuz!”

The recent report stated that Maslany would take on the role of Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, in the upcoming Disney series.

Advertisement

The same report stated the show would be directed by Kat Coiro, who will also act as executive producer. Jessica Gao will write the series and also serve as the show’s executive producer and showrunner.

Last year, Mark Ruffalo backed his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson to become She-Hulk for the new series, which was green-lit in 2019.

“I mean, Tessa Thompson’s already Valkyrie but she’d be a great She-Hulk,” Ruffalo said of the actress who he’s worked with on both 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and this year’s Avengers: Endgame.