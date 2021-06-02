Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell film starring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

Taylor Swift has joined the cast of an upcoming film by David O. Russell, the director of Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

According to Showbiz 411, which first broke the news of Swift’s casting, the film has already wrapped production.

Swift joins a sprawling ensemble – Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, and Michael Shannon were previously announced as cast members.

Its title, plot details, and release date are all being kept under wraps. Russell juggles both director and screenwriter duties in the upcoming film, marking his first feature-length project since 2015’s Joy. The film will be released by Disney’s 20th Century Studios.

This marks Swift’s first film role since Cats, the 2019 adaptation of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s musical, for which she also wrote an original song, ‘Beautiful Ghosts’.

Swift made her film debut in 2010’s Valentine’s Day, after which she lent her voice to 2012 CGI-animated film The Lorax and appeared in 2014 dystopian sci-fi film The Giver. She was also the subject of the Netflix documentary Miss Americana in 2020.

The pop star recently hit a milestone with the biggest one-week vinyl album sales in the US for her album ‘Evermore’, breaking a record previously set by Jack White.

In April, she released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, the re-recorded version of her breakout record.