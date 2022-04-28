Taylor Swift cries over dead man in first look at David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’

A trailer for the new David O. Russell film Amsterdam, featuring Taylor Swift was aired at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday (April 27).

The film which stars John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, is a period piece which has been described as an “original romantic crime epic,” according to Disney executive Tony Chambers via Variety.

It is apparently set in the 1930s, where the leading trio of Bale, Robbie and Washington “find themselves at the centre of one of the most secret plots in American history.”

The film also stars Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Rock.

Swift surfaces in the trailer as a mourning daughter, breaking down in tears before her father’s body as Rock and Bale look on.

“You have a dead white man in the box. It’s not even a coffin, it doesn’t even have a top on,” Rock tells Bale in the clip. “Who do you think is going to get in trouble for that? The black guy.”

Amsterdam is Swift’s first acting role since starring as Bombalurina in the live-action version of Cats in 2019. Before that, she appeared as Rosemary in 2014’s The Giver and voiced Audrey in 2012’s The Lorax. She was confirmed for her latest role last summer.

The David O. Russell film is set for release in cinemas on November 4.

