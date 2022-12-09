Taylor Swift to direct her first feature-length film

Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature-length film for Searchlight Pictures.

The singer-songwriter has written an original script for the movie, with details on the plot and characters currently unknown.

Searchlight presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said (via Variety): “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Swift has previously directed videos for her tracks ‘All Too Well’ and ‘The Man’, both of which won MTV VMAs for Best Direction. The former, which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, was an extended 14-minute short film to coincide with the reworked version of the song on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

The singer has also acted in a number of films, including Cats, 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day and Amsterdam from director David O. Russell.

Searchlight Pictures have recently released films like The Menu starring Ralph Fiennes and the critically acclaimed The Banshees Of Inisherin, which is expected to be a frontrunner at next year’s Oscars.

Swift released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ in October and directed the video for track ‘Bejeweled’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “After a foray into a different sonic world, on Swift’s return to pure pop she still shimmers.”

In support of the record, Swift will embark on a US tour next year, which will feature a host of special guests including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, Haim and beabadoobee.