Taylor Swift Disney+ project at Hollywood sign cancelled

A production planned by Taylor Swift and Disney+ has been scrapped following complaints from locals.

The three-day long shoot, which was supposed to happen this week, was set to take place at the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

However, residents of the local area reportedly complained about the commotion this would cause, increasing foot traffic and disrupting the peaceful environment.

Advertisement

Filming was scheduled to begin today (March 13) ahead of Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), being released on Disney+. See the trailer for the latest version of the concert film below.

As per The Daily Mail, according to a permit given to neighbours informing them of the plan, the crew were scheduled to prepare for the shoot all day yesterday, followed by a full day (9am until 10pm) of filming, and a subsequent full day tearing down the set.

The permit also informed residents that “aerial photography with remote control aircraft” would be used as part of the shoot, with drone activity taking place in the evening on March 13.

According to TMZ (via The Daily Mail), various organisations and home associations complained about the plans, however an official reason for the shoot’s cancellation has not been provided. Philip Sokoloski of FilmLA told TMZ yesterday (March 12) that production was scrapped, and Disney clarified that Swift would not be in attendance at the shoot.

The latest version of the ‘Eras Tour’ movie, which is set to include Swift’s performance fan-favourite ballad ‘Cardigan’ is being released on Disney+ tomorrow (March 14). The song, which features on Swift’s Grammy-winning album, ‘Folklore’, was not in the original cut of the movie, which made more than £204million ($260million) in the box office, and received critical acclaim.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the concert film, NME wrote: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon.”

Swift recently closed the Singapore leg of her record-breaking world tour. It was reported that the singer’s appearance was likely to boost the country’s GDP by more than £155million ($200million).