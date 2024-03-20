‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ becomes Disney+’s most-streamed music film after just three days

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) has broken the Disney+ record for the most-streamed music special of all time, just three days since its release.

The concert film of Swift’s ongoing world tour, which has also broken multiple records, was made available on Disney+ on 14 March. See the official trailer for the film below.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film was viewed for a collective 16.2million hours in its opening weekend, surpassing viewership of music films from Elton John, Beyoncé and The Beatles.

Expanded from its original theatrical release back in October, the three-and-a-half-hour long film features songs previously cut from the original version, including ‘Cardigan’ and ‘Long Live’.

The Disney+ edition also features performances of some of Swift’s iconic surprise songs, which she changes for each night on the tour. Viewers can now stream on-demand her performances of ‘Maroon,’ ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ and more.

Upon the film’s release in cinemas last year, it quickly became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, making a total $261million (£206million) at the box-office.

It was nominated for several accolades, including a Critics’ Choice Documentary Award nomination and Golden Globe nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Swift recently reached the one-year mark of her global tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona last March, having just finished a six-night run in Singapore. She’ll resume with the European leg of the monumental tour in May, kicking off with a show at LA Défense Arena in Paris, where she’ll be supported by Paramore.

In the meantime, Swift has a brand new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ coming out on April 19, which she announced at the Grammys earlier this year.