Taylor Swift joined by Beyoncé at ‘The Eras Tour’ film premiere

Taylor Swift was joined by Beyoncé at the premiere for The Eras Tour concert film.

The two pop icons were pictured together at the premiere in Los Angeles at the AMC The Grove 14 theatre on Wednesday (October 11) ahead of the film’s worldwide release.

Others in attendance included the film’s director Sam Wrench, along with Swift’s backing dancers and band from the ‘Eras Tour’ – which continues with shows in Argentina and Brazil next month.

Beyoncé is set to release a concert documentary film for her ‘Renaissance’ tour later this year, and it will similarly be screened in cinemas, according to reports.

Ahead of the premiere, Swift announced that The Eras Tour film will screen in cinemas a day early on Thursday (October 12) in the US and Canada, while additional screenings will be added throughout the opening weekend due to “unprecedented demand”.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favourite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote on social media. “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

All tickets for additional screenings globally will be available at 10am US time (3pm BST). You can find ticket information here. The film opens in cinemas worldwide tomorrow (October 13).

Per a press release, the upcoming film is a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all 10 of her studio albums.

The ‘Eras Tour’ will visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates to follow in the summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.

In a five-star review of the show in New Jersey, NME described the show as a “glittering celebration of every era” that “shines a light on Swift’s ability to take a hit, make a hit, and not slow down”.