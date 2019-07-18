Taylor Swift shares behind-the-scenes look at ‘Cats’ movie

Things look purr-fect so far

Taylor Swift has unveiled yet another look at her upcoming movie, Cats, with a behind-the-scenes clip. Check it out below.

The three-minute-long video features Swift on the set of Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s epic musical, alongside cast members Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Jason Derulo.

The actors each take turns sharing their excitement about the project and what the musical means to them. They also discuss their experience with “digital fur” technology that will transform them into feline versions of themselves. Yes, that’s right, they’ll become actual cats, with no costumes involved.

According to Hooper, the film has “used digital fur technology to create the most perfect covering of fur”. As Corden bizarrely puts it in the clip, “These are people, but they’re cats and it’s kinda blowing my mind”.

The teaser also gives a look at the elaborate and massive sets used in the movie. “The scale of the film is huge,” Elba says. “It’s three or four times bigger for the cat perspective.”

Yesterday, Swift teased another look at Cats with an image of a bejewelled flask with the word “Catnip” emblazoned on it. The pop star also confirmed that a trailer for the film is due out Friday – so keep your eyes peeled.

Cats hits cinemas this December.