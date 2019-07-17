Taylor Swift teases first look at ‘Cats’ movie

Is a trailer on the way?

Taylor Swift has teased the first full look at the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

Based on Lloyd-Webber’s iconic 1981 musical, the new movie sees Swift starring as Bombalurina, alongside a star-studded cast of felines that includes the likes of James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

Directed by Oscar-winning helmer Tom Hooper, it tells the story of the Jellicles, a tribe of cats who are forced to make “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer – a loose interpretation of heaven.

Posting on Twitter, Swift shared a photo of a bejewelled flask with the words “Catnip” adorning it in jewels.

Confirming the release later this week, she added: “Friday”.

This comes after it was previously revealed that the film will utilise cutting-edge technology to shrink the actors down to the size of cats.

“The behind-the-scenes footage screened featured actors in leotards with markers on their face, placed there so visual effects wizards can add that realistic fur in post-production,” SlashFilm previously noted.

They added: “The film will also treat the cast as if they’re the size of actual cats. That means oversized furniture built on giant practical sets. Ben and Peter compare it to something out of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids – cats scamper down mountainous staircases and walk by chairs that loom over them. The actors themselves move like cats, slinking around on the floor.”

Meanwhile, Swift will release her next album ‘Lover’ in August.