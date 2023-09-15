When is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie in cinemas?

Taylor Swift is bringing her career-defining ‘The Eras Tour’ to cinemas later this year.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the upcoming film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Following huge demand across the globe, the pop star announced in August she would screen a concert film of the tour in cinemas. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote in the announcement post.

When will Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour release in cinemas?

The concert film will be shown in cinemas across the US from October 13, 2023. You can find ticket information here.

A UK release date has not been announced, although it’s likely the film will not be screened on UK shores until after Swift’s string of UK dates next year. The singer is set to perform in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Dublin and across Europe from June to August 2024.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer was released alongside the film’s announcement – check it out above.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said.

In a five-star review of the tour, NME wrote: “Swift’s tour isn’t just about a new album, or a performance of songs her fans know and love, it’s a 17-year journey through a career fraught with massive highs and gargantuan lows, and yet here she is in front of an overflowing audience proving she can take a hit, make a hit, and not slow down.”