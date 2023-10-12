How long is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie?

Taylor Swift’s career-defining ‘The Eras Tour’ is heading to cinemas in October.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Following huge demand for tickets across the globe, the pop star announced in August she would screen a concert film of the tour in cinemas. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote in the announcement post.

Advertisement

The Eras Tour film was released in cinemas across the US and Canada from Thursday October 12, and the rest of the world from October 13.

What is the running time for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film?

The Eras Tour concert film runs for two hours and 48 minutes. It’s rated 12A in the UK, for infrequent strong language.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer was released alongside the film’s announcement – check it out above.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Yet for all the spectacle, it might be those acoustic songs that linger longest in the memory.”