Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie battles Martin Scorsese at the box office

Swift continues to dominate in the US despite the release of Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'

By Adam Starkey
Taylor Swift and Martin Scorsese. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour topped the US box office for a second week, seeing off competition from Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.

According to Deadline, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour took $32million (£25.5m) in its second weekend in the region, a 67 per cent drop. Globally, film has taken $164.8million following its release on October 12 in the US across AMC theatres and October 13 in other territories.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, meanwhile, took $23million (£18.9m) in its opening weekend at the US box office, which is the third best opening for Scorsese, following 2010’s Shutter Island ($41m) and The Departed ($26.9m) in 2006.

Scorsese’s film, however, topped the worldwide box office with $44million (£36.2m), with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour slipping to second with $41.5million (£34.1m) globally in its second week (via Screen Daily).

Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’. CREDIT: Apple TV+

While Scorsese’s latest film may struggle to become profitable against its estimated $200million budget, the opening numbers are considered a success due to its lengthy 206-minute running time and the fact it’s a period movie skewed towards adults.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, is also set to release on Apple TV+ at an unconfirmed date.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Each conversation between De Niro and DiCaprio is an exercise in clever euphemism and while some may find the tempo a bit too stately, the story of an entire people’s eradication deserves to be told in full. This is among Scorsese’s most important work.”

