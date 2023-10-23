Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie battles Martin Scorsese at the box office

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour topped the US box office for a second week, seeing off competition from Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.

According to Deadline, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour took $32million (£25.5m) in its second weekend in the region, a 67 per cent drop. Globally, film has taken $164.8million following its release on October 12 in the US across AMC theatres and October 13 in other territories.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, meanwhile, took $23million (£18.9m) in its opening weekend at the US box office, which is the third best opening for Scorsese, following 2010’s Shutter Island ($41m) and The Departed ($26.9m) in 2006.

Scorsese’s film, however, topped the worldwide box office with $44million (£36.2m), with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour slipping to second with $41.5million (£34.1m) globally in its second week (via Screen Daily).

While Scorsese’s latest film may struggle to become profitable against its estimated $200million budget, the opening numbers are considered a success due to its lengthy 206-minute running time and the fact it’s a period movie skewed towards adults.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, is also set to release on Apple TV+ at an unconfirmed date.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Each conversation between De Niro and DiCaprio is an exercise in clever euphemism and while some may find the tempo a bit too stately, the story of an entire people’s eradication deserves to be told in full. This is among Scorsese’s most important work.”