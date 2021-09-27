‘Teen Wolf’ revival movie heading to Paramount+

Teen Wolf is set to officially return with a revival movie in the works for Paramount+.

The supernatural teen drama series, developed by Jeff Davis for MTV, concluded after six seasons in September 2017. It was loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name, and helped launch the careers of stars Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien.

A movie revival of the show is now officially in the works for Paramount+, with series creator Davis signed on to write and executive produce the film.

Advertisement

While it’s unconfirmed which cast members will return, Posey acknowledged his involvement by sharing news of the revival on Instagram, captioned: “Sup.”

Other cast members like Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo and Ryan Kelley have all addressed the trailer too, indicating they will all return.

The big question is whether O’Brien will star, although he has expressed in the past how he’d be up for returning to the character of Stiles Stilinski.

A plot synopsis for the movie (via Variety), reads: “A terrifying evil has emerged. Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, gathers both new allies and reunites trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful enemy they’ve faced.”

Speaking to NME in July this year, Posey teased how he’d love to revisit the series: “The fans are non-stop online asking, ‘Where is season seven?’, and I’m right there with them.

Advertisement

“I’d love to do one last hurrah for Teen Wolf. You know, that show ran a whole gamut: it was horror, it was supernatural, it was comedy, it was a funny buddy show.”

The Teen Wolf movie is scheduled to be released on Paramount+ in 2022.