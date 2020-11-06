You’ll be able to watch ‘Tenet’ at home from December

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will be released on home entertainment next month.

The film, which opened in cinemas across the UK in August, is on its way to a Blu-ray and VOD release in December worldwide.

Fans will be able to buy Tenet on Blu-ray and across digital stores on December 14 in the UK, December 15 in the US and December 16 in Australia.

Earlier this week, Christopher Nolan defended the film’s box office results, saying he was “thrilled” with the fact that Tenet grossed nearly $350million (£269million) at the global box office during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Commenting on the fact that numbers might be used to “draw the wrong conclusions” under the current climate, considering cinemas were shut in several key US cities upon release.

He said: “I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words.”

NME gave Tenet five stars upon release, writing: “Tenet is rarely less than thrilling to watch. It’s a challenging, ambitious and genuinely original film packed with compelling performances – Washington and Debicki are especially excellent – which confirms Nolan as the master of the cerebral blockbuster.”