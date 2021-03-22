Christopher Nolan film Tenet is set to arrive on HBO Max, months after the director criticised studio Warner Bros. for putting their 2021 slate on the platform.

Last year, the studio confirmed that they would release all of their films simultaneously in cinemas and on the streaming site, Nolan calling the move “very, very, very, very messy”.

However, over the weekend HBO Max confirmed that Nolan’s latest film – which was released in cinemas over the summer after numerous delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic – will be coming to the platform in the US from May 1.

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

In his original comments in December, the director said of the Warner Bros. decision: “There’s such controversy around it because they didn’t tell anyone. In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.”

Nolan added: “They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences… And now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service – for the fledgeling streaming service – without any consultation. So, there’s a lot of controversy. It’s very, very, very, very messy. A real bait and switch.”

In a separate interview, he went even further and labelled HBO Max the “worst streaming service”.

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” Nolan continued.

“Warner Bros had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theatres and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing,” he added.

“Their decision makes no economic sense and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.”

Since his comments, it has been reported that Nolan is unlikely to work with Warner Bros. on his next project after 18 years of collaboration due to the HBO Max decision.