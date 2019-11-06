TENET: Watch the cryptic first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new movie

Cannot wait.

Christopher Nolan has debuted the cryptic new trailer for Tenet, his forthcoming eleventh project.

In the first clip from the British director’s latest movie, we see BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington surveying a series of bullet-holes littered across a reinforced pane of glass.

The action then cuts to footage of a riot squad heading into action, alongside what appears to be a particularly brutal interrogation.

In true Nolan style, the mystery intensifies right at the end as Washington’s character is seen wearing an oxygen mask, before the screen fades to white.

Although the project remains shrouded in secrecy, an official IMDB listing describes the film as “an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.”

The film, which is set for release on July 17 2020, also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine. Ludwig Göransson, who won an Oscar for his work on Black Panther, will handle the score.