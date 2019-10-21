The first reactions are in

Terminator fans around the US were surprised when screenings of Terminator 2: Judgement Day they attended turned out to be a premiere of the new film in the long-running franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate.

Organised by Alamo Drafhouse, the film was shown at 15 theatres across America and included an introduction by Linda Hamilton – who reprises her iconic role as Sarah Connor – and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who once again appears at the T-800 cyborg.

Reactions to the latest film in the franchise, which sees original creator James Cameron return as producer and co-writer, have been overwhelmingly positive with many saying it’s the best film in the franchise since 1991’s critically acclaimed T2.

Back in August, producer James Cameron hinted that there’s a possibility more Terminator sequels could appear in the future.

“We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell, so we would have something to pitch Linda,” Cameron told Deadline.

“We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told.

“If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is released on October 23.