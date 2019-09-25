Terrence Howard explains bizarre reason for retirement: “I was able to open up the flower of life”

Nope. No idea.

Terrence Howard has left fans scratching their heads after delivering an unusual justification for his retirement.

The US star was quizzed on the Emmys red carpet after confirming that he’ll quit acting when the sixth season of Empire comes to an end later this year.

However, things took a turn for the strange when Howard, totally unprompted, began discussing how the science of Pythagoras influenced his decision.

“I’ve spent 37 years pretending to be people, so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing, when I’ve made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that Pythagoras was searching for,” he said. “I was able to open up the flower of life properly.”

He continued: “And find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for, for 10,000 years. Why would I continue walking on water for tips, when I’ve got a whole generation to teach a whole new world?”

When inevitably asked about his findings, Howard replied: “All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curves so where does the straight line come from to make the platonic solids?”

Confusing, but fans will pleased to know he’s keeping us all updated on YouTube.

“I’m putting something on YouTube where I will build the planet Saturn without gravity,” he claimed. “And build the Milky Way Galaxy without gravity.”

Elsewhere at the Emmys, Fleabag was the big winner – picking up four awards.