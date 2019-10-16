Tessa Thompson says that ‘Creed III’ will happen eventually

She was speaking at ACE Comic Con

Tessa Thompson has stated her belief that a third movie in the Creed series will be made.

The second film in the Rocky spin-off series came out last year.

Thompson, who played singer Bianca in the first two Creed films, was speaking on a panel at the ACE Comic Con this weekend, and, as comicbook.com reports, stated that she believes a third film in the series will happen.

“I feel so lucky that doing the Creed movies, I get to write that music and perform that music,” Thompson said. “And I think we’re going to make a Creed 3 eventually so I’ll make more music then and maybe we’ll do a duet.”

Thompson made history in 2017 when her character in Thor: Ragnarok became Marvel’s first LGBTQ character.

She’s since stated that she’d love to be part of a prospective all-female Marvel movie, saying: “There’s an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it’s hopeful.”

The conversation has come up again recently, with Brie Larson saying that “a lot” of Marvel actresses have expressed interest in the idea.

In a review of last year’s Creed II, NME‘s Olly Richards said: “Stallone hands the gloves over to Michael B Jordan – and they’re helluva capable hands.

“Given the level of enjoyment to be had here and the charismatic, all-in performance by Jordan, Creed could go plenty more rounds on his own.”