New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ sequel focuses on “old man Leatherface”

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been confirmed to be a direct sequel focusing on an “old man Leatherface”.

Producer Fede Alvarez announced last year he would be making another film in the franchise, and has since confirmed it will be a direct sequel to the 1974 classic.

READ MORE: We want to stay at the Texas Chainsaw Massacre hotel and so will you

“It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character,” Alvarez said in an interview with The Boo Crew Podcast. The producer also confirmed that the film is set years after the original events, focusing on “old man Leatherface.”

Advertisement

The film was directed by David Blue Garcia from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. Filming was completed last year.

Alvarez also said the film had opted for an “old school” approach in terms of the style of the film.

“Everything is classic, old school gags,” the producer explained. “A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera.

He added: “It’s a very old school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses… it’s very similar to the original film.”

There are eight films so far in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, four of which are sequels.

Advertisement

Texas Chainsaw 3D, released in 2013, was the most recent direct sequel to Tobe Hooper’s original film, with no relation to the other sequels in the franchise.

There is no release date confirmed yet for the forthcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre film – stay tuned for updates as they come in.