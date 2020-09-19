Thandie Newton joins Chris Pine in new film ‘All The Old Knives’

Thandie Newton has joined Chris Pine as part of the cast in upcoming new film All The Old Knives.

The spy/action drama has been in development for quite some time, with Pine having been attached for the majority of that time.

According to Deadline, the movie is now moving forward with news that Amazon Studios has agreed to produce it with Thandie Newton on board to co-star.

Advertisement

All The Old Knives, an adaptation of Olen Steinhauer’s 2015 novel of the same name which is set to be directed by Janus Metz, is set in the town of Carmel-by-the-Sea and follows ex-lovers – one a CIA spy, one an ex-spy – meet over dinner to reminisce on their time together at Vienna station.

The conversation moves to the disastrous hijacking of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which ended in the deaths of all on board. That failure haunts the CIA to this day, and Henry has come to Carmel to close the book on that seedy chapter. As they parry, flirting, over California cuisine, it becomes clear that one of them is not going to survive the meal.

Michelle Williams was previously attached to star opposite Pine, and Neil Burger was going to direct all the way back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Thandie Newton has revealed she was surprised by the support she received after speaking out on her encounters in Hollywood.

In an interview with Vulture in July, the actor said she was “scared” of Tom Cruise while the pair were working together on Mission: Impossible 2. She also called him “a very dominant individual.”

Advertisement

The Westworld star said at the time: “He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”