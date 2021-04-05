Thandiwe Newton reclaims original spelling of her name

The actor known as Thandie Newton is reclaiming the original Shona spelling of her name, Thandiwe, for use in her professional career.

For over 30 years, the actor, who was born Melanie Thandiwe Newton Parker, has been known by an anglicised version of her name after the ‘w’ form ‘Thandiwe’ was dropped “carelessly” from her first acting credit.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Newton said she is reclaiming the original spelling saying: “That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.”

You’ll make me cry! 🤗 https://t.co/yVKjpa24mM — Thandiwe Newton OBE (@thandienewton) April 4, 2021

Ahhh ahhh a new high. When your 16 year old daughter reads your Vogue cover article, puts it down and says “You’re the baddest bitch”. That’s it, I’m done, she’s ready 🙏🏽 Thank you @BritishVogue pic.twitter.com/KOGHHxnWg1 — Thandiwe Newton OBE (@thandienewton) April 4, 2021

The Westworld actor who appears on the May cover of the magazine, added: “The thing I’m most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me.

“And to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as ‘others’, which is what happens when you’re the only one.”

Last week, the actor shared her outrage at the government’s report on race disparity in the UK, saying it must have been an April Fool’s joke.

“It’s #AprilFools! The Gov. Report on Racial Disparities is an April Fools joke!!! Oh THANK GOD! ‘Cause there’s NO WAY it can be real – it would be unethical insanity. Phew!!!! I can’t wait for @BorisJohnson to reveal the true nature of the hoax – Prime Minister?”

Series four of Westworld, in which Newton plays Maeve, is expected to return in 2022.