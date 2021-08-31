Thandiwe Newton has explained why she turned down a small role in an undisclosed superhero film.

The actor believed that the role was uninspiring, and didn’t want to play “someone’s mum who just dies”.

“I was like, ‘Meh, no,’” she said in a recent interview with LADBible. “It was more the role, you know what I mean?”

Advertisement

Newton said that big franchises have a tendency to “bore” her.

“I’m quite cynical about it too, because it’s just about money; it’s this behemoth of money that’s just like rolling forward gathering more money, right?” she said.

However, she admitted to enjoying the way in which certain directors are playing with the boundaries of blockbusters.

“I love what’s happening with these genres now, where filmmakers are fucking with the genre,” she said.