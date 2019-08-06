Thanos could have been so different in ‘The Avengers’

'Avengers: Endgame' recently dethroned 'Avatar' to become the highest-grossing film of all time

The directors and writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have admitted Thanos’ story could have been very different.

During an early draft of the first film, co-director Joe Russo revealed that the villain almost narrated throughout the entire movie.

“There was one where Thanos narrated the whole movie, and it sort of had the tone of a gangster film, where you’ve got this heavy narration from his point of view,” Russo told Backstory magazine.

“It was an interesting experiment, taught us a lot about him as a character, but it ultimately didn’t work as a movie structurally. The narration was repetitive, but it led us to the sort of smash-and-grab structure we ultimately used.”

They also looked at the prospect of showing flashback scenes of Thanos when he was much younger.

“We wrote some scenes, sort of flashbacky scenes of a young Thanos on Titan trying to make his case,” co-writer Christopher Markus said. “And part of the reason it went away is it got a little too Jor-El on Krypton making his case [in Superman], you know?”

Co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “What we settled on were all those scenes that explained any history he had with Gamora. Those are doing more than one thing, because they’re highlighting his relationship with the daughter he’s going to have to sacrifice.”

James Cameron’s sci-fi epic reigned supreme for a decade, setting a £2.2312 billion ($2.7897 billion) benchmark at the global box office.

In July, Avengers: Endgame had grossed £2.2316 billion ($2.7902 billion), taking it past Avatar.