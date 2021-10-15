‘The Batman’ director shares first look at Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle and Paul Dano’s Riddler

The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared first glimpses of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and antagonist Riddler from his upcoming film.

Ahead of a trailer’s release at DC FanDome on Saturday (October 16), Reeves debuted two posters and a screenshot showing Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle.

The two posters show Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as The Riddler, while both maintaining the crimson aesthetic shown in other teasers.

Reeves captioned the photo: “What’s Black and Blue… and Dead all over…?”

In a recent interview, Kravitz described her role as Catwoman as “very physically demanding”.

Speaking to AnOther, she said: “I had to be in a very specific shape, and there’s a pandemic going on. I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense.”

Along with Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, The Batman stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

This marks DC’s latest attempt to reboot Batman, following Ben Affleck’s depiction in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and The Justice League. Along with being the film’s director, Reeves wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig.

The Batman is scheduled to be released March 4, 2022.