‘The Batman’ fan pranks audience by releasing live bat during screening

A screening of The Batman in Austin was paused after a filmgoer released a live bat in the audience.

Viewers can be seen watching the bat fly around the auditorium in a video shared on Twitter last Saturday (March 5).

“I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater,” one Twitter user who was at the screening in question tweeted.

Another person shared their own footage and wrote: “I was there. They tried to bait it into flying out.”

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

In one of the videos, staff members from the cinema can be heard explaining to audiences how they will guide the bat out of the room.

“We will use the projector to turn that light off (the movie screen) and I’m gonna turn all these lights off and try and get it to go into this lighted area (an exit),” they said.

“If you are uncomfortable being in the dark with a bat, please remove yourself now.”

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”

Elsewhere, The Batman star Zoë Kravitz recently revealed she was rejected from auditioning for a role in The Dark Knight Rises for being too “urban”.