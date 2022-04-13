‘The Batman’ is coming to streaming in the UK next week

The Batman is officially set to be made available to stream in the UK next week.

Matt Reeves’ DC film will be released on Premium Video on Demand from April 19 in the UK, after fans will be able to watch the film in the US on HBO Max from April 18.

The film sees Robert Pattinson play the caped crusader, alongside Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Farrell is soon set to reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, in a forthcoming HBO Max spinoff series.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said.

“I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Paul Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”

