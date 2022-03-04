‘The Batman’: Post-credits tease features a secret Riddler message

The Batman features a Riddler-related teaser after its credits roll – although it’s not in the same mould as Marvel‘s brand of post-credits scenes.

If you decide to stay beyond the credits, you’ll be greeted with the words “Good Bye” and the Riddler’s (played by Paul Dano) famed green question mark logo.

The URL of the Rat Alada website, which was used to tease details in the run-up to the film’s release, also flashes up on screen.

If you visit the website you’ll be faced with three questions from the Riddler himself, which, if answered correctly, will lead to a secret video.

You can check out the answers below.

The Riddler asks you three questions which are answered with one word each (he even taunts you if you deviate from the page to look up the answers).

“It’s more than just a game. Fear he who hides behind one.” Answer: “ mask ”.

”. “I am first a fraud or a trick, or perhaps a blend of the two. That’s up to your misinterpretation.” Answer: “ confusion ”.

”. “What was new, is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reformation.” Answer: “renewal”.

Once you’ve correctly answered all three, you’ll be prompted to click a link for a reward. This leads to a video download which requires a password to open. Enter the password, “promise”.

You’ll now have access to a short video from Thomas Wayne’s mayoral campaign, which has been tampered with by the Riddler. It features the words “hush” and “the truth about Gotham” over the footage, and you can also hear the villain breathing towards the end.

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”