‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz “interpreted” Catwoman as bisexual

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz has said she “interpreted” her version of Catwoman as bisexual.

The actor, who stars opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman in Matt Reeves’ new film, recently discussed a scene in which her character Catwoman/Selina Kyle calls her friend Anika her “baby”.

Pedestrian asked Kravitz whether this scene pointed to Selina’s bisexuality, to which Kravitz replied: “That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship.”

Advertisement

The journalist interviewing Kravitz then expressed happiness that a film was finally portraying Catwoman as bisexual, and Kravitz said she agreed.

“[The film is] very true to the character of Selina Kyle,” Reeves told the same publication. “She’s not yet Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there.

“And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that: ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore’.”

He added: “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

Advertisement

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”