‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White is favourite to play Bruce Springsteen in ‘Nebraska’ film

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly being eyed to portray Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming film about the making of the singer’s 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

According to Deadline Hollywood, White is the favourite to play a young Springsteen in the film – reportedly titled Deliver Me From Nowhere – which was announced this January. Deadline notes that an negotiations with White have not begun, and that popular film house A24 is in talks to board the project.

Scott Cooper – who directed the Jeff Bridges-led Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers and more – is slated to direct the upcoming film. Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau are also reportedly actively involved in the project, per Deadline, though more details are currently unknown.

Deliver Me From Nowhere will chronicle Springsteen making the beloved ‘Nebraska’ record, which began to take shape as Springsteen and the E Street Band were recording ‘Born In The USA’. The film is also based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

‘Nebraska’ was Springsteen’s sixth album, and it stands out in his catalogue due to the stripped back nature of the recordings. He was going through a dark psychological period, and had recorded a batch of songs as demos on a 4-track recorder, intending to re-record them with the E Street Band. Ultimately, the singer decided to release the demos as they were.

In other Bruce Springsteen news, the Boss recently took part in Mark Knopfler’s star-studded charity re-recording of ‘Going Home’, which starred the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.

He also made a cameo appearance in a recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and announced details of a career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ – due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music.

Later this summer, The Boss is set to return to this side of the pond for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find any remaining tickets here.