‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’ sets UK release date

A UK release date has been set for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart.

The first feature-length documentary about the band is set to reach UK cinemas for one night only in December, chronicling the stratospheric rise of Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb.

The film, directed by Frank Marshall (The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button), promises an intimate look at the musicians’ lives and careers.

“Like so many people around the world, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” Marshall said in a statement. “But it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost 3 years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humor, and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique.”

He added: “It’s been such an honor to be involved in this movie and celebrate the massive impact The Bee Gee’s have had on popular music.”

Nigel Sinclair, one of the film’s producers, added: “Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb’s talent made an extraordinary impact across five continents over five decades and their legacy will be felt for generations to come.

“It is an incredible privilege to be able to bring the Bee-Gees’ story to cinemas where audiences can experience the world these superstars created on the big screen, hopefully providing a welcome escape from the difficult times we are all currently living”.

A narrative biopic based on the life and career of the Bee Gees is also in the works, courtesy of Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten.

Catch The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart in cinemas on December 3.