A release date has been confirmed for the Big Lebowski spin-off Jesus Rolls.

The new film sees John Turturro reprise his role as Jesus Quintana from the 1998 classic, joined by Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou) in a trio of misfits.

As well as reprising his role, Turturro has also directed the movie from a script he penned himself.

Advertisement

The synopsis for the film, which will come to select cinemas on March 20 and be available on demand three days later, reads: “Fresh out of prison, smooth-talking petty thief Jesus Quintana is ready to roll with his best friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) riding shotgun. Picking up free-spirited hairdresser Marie (Audrey Tautou) along the way, the three embark on an epic petty crime spree across the rural backroads of New York.

“Taking in the idyllic landscapes from the window of a stolen muscle car, the trio spend their days occupied with free love and the pursuit of happiness, and doing whatever it takes to get it…”

Turturro recently described the film in an interview as “a bit of a racy movie”.

“It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It’s a comedy, but a very human comedy.”

Advertisement

Turturro also explained that he made the film with the full blessing of the Coen brothers, who helmed the 1998 film.

“They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” he explained. “They said, ‘You gotta do it cause we’re not doing it!’ If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”